Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.88.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.6 %

CM stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $938,627,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.