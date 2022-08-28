Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,920. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12-month low of 0.04 and a 12-month high of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.06.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
