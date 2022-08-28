Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,920. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12-month low of 0.04 and a 12-month high of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.06.

Get Canadian Palladium Resources alerts:

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.