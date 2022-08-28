Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$57.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$57.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.80.

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE CPX opened at C$51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$51.88.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.7410844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,631,539.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,300.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

