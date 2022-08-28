Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 7,916 shares trading hands.

Capstone Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

