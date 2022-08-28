Cardano 1-Day Volume Tops $667.08 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.09 billion and approximately $667.08 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00098630 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00030017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00019357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00259556 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00030304 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

