Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002196 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion and approximately $477.36 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00094556 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00019401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00256436 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00029808 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

