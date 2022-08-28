Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

TSE CJ opened at C$8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.68. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.23 and a 52-week high of C$9.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 2.90.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$228.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 1.9952038 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Cardinal Energy

CJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,556,354 shares in the company, valued at C$29,162,102.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $579,100.

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

