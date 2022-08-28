Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Up 38.0% in August

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the July 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cargotec Price Performance

CYJBF stock remained flat at $26.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cargotec has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

Get Cargotec alerts:

About Cargotec

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.