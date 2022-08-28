carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.15

Shares of carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and traded as high as $31.06. carsales.com shares last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 612 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of carsales.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.

