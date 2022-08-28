Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $15.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,211.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,211.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,942.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 306,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,435 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.