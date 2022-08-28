Cathay General Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,570. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

