CBC.network (CBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million

CBC.network (CBC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. One CBC.network coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $79,123.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CBC.network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003898 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00129919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00088149 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

