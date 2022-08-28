Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on September 15th

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

BATS CBOE opened at $120.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day moving average is $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

