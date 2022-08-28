CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of CDW worth $148,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $14,396,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CDW opened at $179.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.42. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

