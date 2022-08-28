CELEBPLUS (CELEB) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.17 Million

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One CELEBPLUS coin can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CELEBPLUS has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. CELEBPLUS has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CELEBPLUS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00129228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083952 BTC.

About CELEBPLUS

CELEBPLUS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins.

Buying and Selling CELEBPLUS

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CELEBPLUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CELEBPLUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CELEBPLUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CELEBPLUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.