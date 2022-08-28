Celer Network Trading Down 14.4% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $120.76 million and $9.24 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003899 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00129540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00085024 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.