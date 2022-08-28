Celo Euro Price Hits $0.99 (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Celo Euro has a market cap of $33.55 million and approximately $79,322.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Euro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Euro has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo Euro

Celo Euro (CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

