Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at $321,000.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $423.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

