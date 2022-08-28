Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEVGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDEV. Cowen set a $10.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Centennial Resource Development Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CDEV opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $752,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,332,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centennial Resource Development

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 404,565 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,295,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

