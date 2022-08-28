Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Research Coverage Started at CJS Securities

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CENTA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

CENTA opened at $40.09 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

