Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $15.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Century Communities Price Performance

Century Communities stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.85. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Century Communities by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Century Communities by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 495.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

