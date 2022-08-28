Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 76,764 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 471.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA opened at $73.40 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

