Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $94.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.15. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.