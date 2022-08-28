Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $264.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.74. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

