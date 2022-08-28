Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $194.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.80 and its 200 day moving average is $186.02.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

