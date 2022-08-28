Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

