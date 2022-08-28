Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 3,583 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after acquiring an additional 675,688 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 453,624 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,028,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,169,000 after purchasing an additional 152,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,318,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.35.

