Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 698 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $47,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after buying an additional 345,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 809,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,276,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.