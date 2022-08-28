Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $24,139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 558,060 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 642,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 471,078 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,572.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 310,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LEG opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

