Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 737,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,779,000 after acquiring an additional 62,971 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

