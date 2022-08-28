Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,458,000 after buying an additional 94,655 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $90.34 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.97.

