Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 688.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $487,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $2,759,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $239.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $208.10 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.28.

