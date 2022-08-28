Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

AMLP opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

