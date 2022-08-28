Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 12,170 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $85.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

