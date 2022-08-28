Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 446 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $191.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day moving average is $202.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

