Channels Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49,480.00 (CAN)

Channels (CAN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Channels has a total market cap of $81,540.00 and $49,480.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Channels has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Channels coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003912 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00129567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00085097 BTC.

Channels Coin Profile

Channels (CRYPTO:CAN) is a coin. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

Buying and Selling Channels

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Channels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Channels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

