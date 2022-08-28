Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

CSH.UN opened at C$10.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$10.57 and a 1-year high of C$13.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other news, Director Virginia Ann Davis bought 5,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$55,068.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at C$167,012.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSH.UN shares. CIBC cut their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.46.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

