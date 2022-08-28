China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 149.9% from the July 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

China Pharma Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CPHI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. 150,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,328. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.25.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

