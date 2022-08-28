China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 149.9% from the July 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
China Pharma Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CPHI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. 150,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,328. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.25.
China Pharma Company Profile
