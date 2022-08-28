Chord Energy (CHRD) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Chord Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chord Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chord Energy Competitors 1595 9183 14585 399 2.54

Chord Energy currently has a consensus price target of $175.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.71%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 19.93%. Given Chord Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Profitability

Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Chord Energy pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.2% and pay out 87.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Chord Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 37.48% 39.00% 15.97% Chord Energy Competitors -4.32% 21.20% 10.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chord Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $1.58 billion $319.60 million 3.29 Chord Energy Competitors $9.41 billion $663.77 million 16.68

Chord Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chord Energy. Chord Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Chord Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy’s rivals have a beta of -12.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,392% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chord Energy rivals beat Chord Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

