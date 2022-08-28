Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a growth of 177.2% from the July 31st total of 42,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCVI. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 356,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 64,504 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Price Performance

CCVI stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

