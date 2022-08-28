Citigroup Inc. Buys 206,094 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,094 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $143,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.18. The company has a market cap of $172.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

