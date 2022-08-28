Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,328 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $125,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 3.2 %

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

