Citigroup Inc. Has $139.91 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,139 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $139,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

