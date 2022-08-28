Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,696 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $204,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 153,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,918,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 855.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 115,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,095,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $240.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

