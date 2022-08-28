Citigroup Trims JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price to $91.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.64.

NASDAQ JD opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in JD.com by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after buying an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in JD.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,911,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,919,000 after buying an additional 421,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in JD.com by 17,167.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after buying an additional 5,589,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

