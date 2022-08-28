Citigroup Trims JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price to $91.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.64.
JD.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ JD opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD.com (JD)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.