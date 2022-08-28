CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the July 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CK Hutchison Price Performance
CK Hutchison stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. 243,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,009. CK Hutchison has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
CK Hutchison Company Profile
