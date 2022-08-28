CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the July 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CK Hutchison stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. 243,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,009. CK Hutchison has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

