Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.94

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.94 and traded as high as C$72.25. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$72.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported C$13.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Clairvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

