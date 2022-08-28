Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 102 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $7.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.99. 482,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,678. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

