Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 183 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

IUSV stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 425,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.91. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

