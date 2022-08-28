Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,994 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.08. 425,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,654. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

